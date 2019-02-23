Obituary | Mary Cochran

Mary Cochran 75, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 11, 1943 in Maddison, Illinois to Henry and Gertrude Landon. She worked at the Colorado Belle as a housekeeper and internal maintenance. She loved to dance and was very giving and thoughtful of others. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She is survived by daughters; Dawn and Sharon Cochran, three sisters; Wilma Cochran, Lois (Don) McMahon, Eileen (Eugene) Myers, two brothers; Richard (Mary Jo) Landon and Henry (Grace) Landon, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is preceded into death by her parents, brothers; Everett Landon and Robert Landon, and husband; Merle (Mike) Cochran.

A memorial service will be held from 2-4 p.m. March 2 at Praise Chapel Church, 419 Harrison St. in Kingman, Arizona.