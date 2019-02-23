Prep Soccer: Seven Bulldogs garner all-region accolades

KINGMAN – The 2018-19 season may not have gone as planned, but the Kingman High School boys soccer team capped it on a high note with consecutive road victories against Parker and River Valley.

The 3A Northwest Region rewarded that success as seven Bulldogs earned accolades – led by Jahir Boo and Caleb Grimmett on the all-region first team.

“I am proud of those players and hoping that next year we can get more guys involved,” said Bulldogs head coach Kevin Roberts. “With hard work and practice, we are striving for a successful 2019-20 season.”

Juan Ipina and Alex Cardenas were selected to the all-region second team, while Christian Acosta-Hernandez, Alejandro Canales and Nick Garcia were named Honorable Mention.

Meanwhile, the Lee Williams High School boys soccer team had three Vols honored by the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

Cayden Robles was a first team all-region selection, while Gabriel Otero was named to the all-region second team and Jason Arreola was Honorable Mention.

Girls Soccer

Following a season in which the Lee Williams High School girls soccer team advanced to the postseason and tallied its first two region wins in program history, four Lady Vols were honored by the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

Sadie Serrano was named to the all-region first team, while Mackenzie Cathey garnered second team accolades. Amrist Kelso and Natalie Sanchez were Honorable Mention selections.

Meanwhile, five Lady Bulldogs were honored by the 3A Northwest Region.

Hunter Leyva and Abbie Colvig picked up all-region second team accolades, while the trio of Christina Cooke, Gabby Lammers and Elvira Torres were named Honorable Mention.