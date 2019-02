“BREAKING NEWS”

Tucson PD Investigating Suspicious White Powdery Substance.



We now have some answers. Thank you for your patience. See video for details. pic.twitter.com/LFg6WcGY1K — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) February 22, 2019 by Tucson Police Dept

TUCSON – The Tucson Police Department released a whimsical video on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 urging residents to be carful driving during a rare snow event in southern Arizona.

The funny video, posted by the department's Public Information officers, went viral on social media and was even picked up by WeatherNation where it earned 1.6 million views at the time of this post.