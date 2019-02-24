Mohave jail killer sentenced to 21 years in prison

KINGMAN – Gaven Timothy Robel, the 26-year-old charged with murdering his Mohave County jail cellmate in November 2017, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Robel originally was jailed on charges related to his role in a Bullhead City opioid ring. For that charge of fraudulent schemes and artifices, he was sentenced to supervised probation for seven years, which will go into effect upon his release from prison. Under the terms of his plea agreement, the first-degree murder charge sought by the state was dropped to second-degree murder. He will get credit for the 442 days he has already served in custody.

Robel told Judge Billy Sipe that he is on prescription medication for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. According to his attorney Sandra Carr, who spoke at Robel’s sentencing, the murder of 41-year-old Kingman resident Ryan Couch “did not need to happen.” Robel and Couch shared a cell for a few days in November 2017.

“Gaven came to the jail here with a supply of medication and with records detailing his mental health and his custody needs,” Carr told the judge. “He was evaluated by the medical providers at the jail, and that would be Correct Care Solutions.”

According to Carr and court documents, Robel was taken off of his medications upon arrival at Mohave County jail. Carr said Correct Care Solutions is being sued by “many people across several states for failure to provide adequate medical care to jail inmates.”

“There’s no excuse for their withholding of Gaven’s medications,” she continued.

She said Robel was going through withdrawal from serious, psychotropic medications, and that he was experiencing a recurrence of symptoms, mania in particular. She said schizophrenic individuals can have difficulty accurately perceiving their environment. Robel told the court Wednesday that his actions were in self-defense.

“He does understand that legally speaking once somebody is down you can no longer use self-defense, but I think his perception of what was going on at the time was drastically impacted by his illness and by the lack of medication,” Carr said.

Her reference to somebody being “down,” was elaborated on by the representation for the state, Sean Coll.

“I can certainly understand Mr. Robel’s position that he wants to believe that’s what happened. He’s wrong,” Coll said in speaking to the self-defense claim.

He continued, “Self-defense could quite possibly be taking a person down to the ground, possibly even to the point they’re unconscious. Self-defense will never be stomping on an unconscious individual seven to 10 times. It will never be climbing to the top bunk of yours and jumping down onto a defenseless person on the ground.”

However, he said the state did not dispute the mental health considerations.

“Certainly his mental health could’ve contributed to this offense, but certainly not to the extent that he was not aware of the wrongfulness of his conduct at the time,” Coll said. “His actions speak louder than anything else regarding that.”