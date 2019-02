KINGMAN – The Kingman area Master Gardeners is hosting a seed starting workshop to show attendees how to start plants from seed.

All supplies will be provided and attendees can take their seedlings home.

It’s recommended to arrive early due to limited space. It’s free and open to the public.

The workshop is from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mohave County Cooperative Extension, 101 E. Beale St.

Information provided by Kingman Area Master Gardeners