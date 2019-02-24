The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Thank You | To the community

Cordell Cole (left) as Witch, Abigail Nakken as Witch, and Stefanie Resnick as Witch in the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s 2019 Shakespeare-in-the-Schools production of Macbeth. (Photos by Karl Hugh/Utah Shakespeare Festival)

  • Originally Published: February 24, 2019 7:28 p.m.

    • The Positive Alternative Campus and Lee Williams High School would like to thank the Kingman community for its support of the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s Educational Tour. Thank you for the enthusiasm and generous donations that were given for the performance of Macbeth.

    As a result of the community’s response, we are hoping to have USF return next year. We are already working hard to make this opportunity available to our students and to the Kingman area.

    Thank you for your patronage!

    Jennifer M. Potter, Positive Alternative Campus

    Debbie Talk, Lee Williams High School

    Sarah Kucharek, Lee Williams High School

