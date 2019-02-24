I would like to give a Big Thank You to Tri-State Chem-Dry, Kevin and Sheree, for coming to my rescue on two different occasions.

The first time was in April 2018 when I had my carpet cleaned by another person and I ended up having a severe Asthma attack, causing me to have to rush to Urgent care.

I contacted Tri-State Chem- Dry and told Kevin what happened and he came out and when he walked in the house he said WOW what’s that smell and rinsed out all the carpet for over two hours and then recleaned my carpet.

Then in October 2018, we rescued a poodle mix from the shelter. everything was going great until beginning of February we discovered our sweet little doggie had been going into the guest room to pee.

So I called Tri-State Chem-Dry and spoke with Sheree and she came out and cleaned the whole room we had moved out all the furniture before she came, she said give it a week and if I still smell it call them back, it was a lot better after a week but I called and told them and Kevin was available and came out and retreated it again at no charge.

These people are so caring and kind, I would highly recommend them.