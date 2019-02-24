Tri-State Veterans Stand Down returns

KINGMAN – The 2019 At-risk Veterans Stand Down, which provides numerous resources to veterans and their families, is scheduled for March 1 and 2 at the Bullhead City Community Park and Chamber of Commerce, 1251 Highway 95.

“Many resource providers will be on hand to aid our military veterans and their families with health check-ups including Hepatitis C and HIV testing, housing, jobs, job skills training, claims and benefits, pet services, clothing, legal services, Veterans Treatment Courts, Women’s services, spiritual resources, temporary housing, and counseling,” wrote Pat Farrell, Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council president.

There will also be meals, showers and help for the hearing impaired. Veterans Administration will be present, as will the Mohave County Recorder and Assessor’s offices. The list continues.

Attendance is free, and transportation to and from the stand down will be provided at pick-up points. There are two pick-up locations in Kingman and one in Golden Valley.

The Kingman pick-up times and locations are: 7 a.m. at Cornerstone Mission, 3049 Sycamore Ave. and 7:15 a.m. at St. Vincent DePaul, 218 E. Beale St.

The Golden Valley pick-up is at 7:40 a.m. at The Whatever Shoppe, 4175 Highway 68.

Transportation will be available both Friday and Saturday. The stand down will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 1 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

At the 2018 Tri-State stand down, there were less veterans in attendance than in years previous. Farrell said that’s a good thing, as it means veterans are receiving the care they need. About 268 veterans attended in 2018, 28 of whom were homeless.

Information provided by the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council