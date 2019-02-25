Community View | Band-Aids aren’t the solution for our immigration problem

“Those who cannot remember the past, are condemned to repeat it.” This quote was originally spoken by George Santayana, who was born in Madrid, Dec. 16, 1863.

Since this time, this quote has been used several times in different variations with different people and presidents. When will we learn? Winston Churchill changed it slightly in a 1948 speech to: “Those who fail to learn from history, are condemned to repeat it.”

We need to remember our past. Passing illegal immigration down to another president is not a solution, it’s a Band-Aid. We need a permanent solution for this situation of illegal immigrants coming into our country.

There have been immigration bills passed, but no solutions have been permanent or have worked long term. The bills that have been passed by Congress and the Senate have been Band-Aids with only a few being enforced or even looked at, and most being ignored. Examples are: “Guest Worker,” which was proposed and supported by President George W. Bush, along with “Border Security,” “Economic Opportunity,” and “Immigration Modernization” or the “Gang of Eight” bill that passed in the U.S. Senate in June 2013.

Only a few have been looked at and all only Band-Aids for our immigration problems. The media totally ignores this as I haven’t even seen them mentioned by them or our elected leaders, have you?

Illegal immigration is a costly and broken system that desperately needs a solution, not a Band-Aid. Historically, this issue has been handed down to other presidents, over and over again, and has been kicked down the road with no solutions by any political party, only Band-Aids. When will we learn?

We should be aware that putting Band-Aids to our immigration laws only encourages illegal immigrants to come and put their children and families in danger. Our laws are for those who are truly seeking asylum and are coming into our country legally.

We should not reward those forcing their way. Giving them free stuff has got to stop. It should be reserved for those who come legally or truly seeking asylum. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is a right of every American, and although we were founded by immigrants, America found the need to put laws in place to protect the American people and their rights. This privilege should not be a reward for illegal immigrants who force their illegal status on our country or economic footprint. We simply cannot support them all.

Some of you may agree and some, not so much, but we all agree something has to be done.

Look back on our history. Look at our immigration laws already in place and the Band-Aids that are no longer working and then ask, “Why were these laws needed if we were for ‘Open Borders,’ and why did we pass ‘Immigration Laws’ to protect the American way of life?’

We need to end chain migration, the lottery and the free stuff for illegals and reserve this right for true asylum seekers and those coming legally.

Remember, “Those who cannot remember the past, are condemned to repeat it.”

Are we there again? You decide.