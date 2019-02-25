First time javelina hunter successful in Unit 16A HAM hunt

KINGMAN – Hunting javelina for the first time can be a daunting task. Matter-of-fact, many new javelina hunters will go on average about four hunts before they take their first collared peccary.

But for one local hunter, having a very special guide to help her resulted in a successful hunt in Unit 16A on the recent Handgun, Archery, and Muzzleloader hunt.

Jim Guin does a lot of hunting in Mohave County, and he knows the local units very well.

He hunts deer and javelina a lot, and has helped many friends and family on hunts where they have bagged one of the “Gray Ghosts of the Desert.”

This year Jim hunted with a group of sportsmen that had five archery javelina tags in a block of units that included Units 16A and 18A; units he knows very well.

The group of archers alternated hunting between both units and before the season ended, everyone had gotten shots at pigs. Jim once again was successful in taking a javelina with his bow and arrow.

Guin said they saw a lot of pigs in Unit 18A, and that while some of the pig herds in Unit 16A seemed to have moved, there were still a fair number of pigs in areas that they hunted.

Guin said the group hunted 10 days on the archery hunt, and there was only one day they did not see javelina.

On the HAM hunt, Jim’s 32 year-old daughter Victoria Gutierrez had drawn her first-ever big game tag. Her son Sean has been going out with Jim for a number of years and has been successful on both deer and javelina hunts. Several of his hunts have been featured on the “Outdoors” page.

Victoria decided she wanted to try and go hunting, and she couldn’t have asked for a better guide. Victoria was going to use a muzzleloader on her hunt.

As usual, Guin had no problem finding pigs, and they looked at several herds before Victoria got a chance. She was on the money and took a nice pig.

When the hunt ended Victoria and two others in the hunting party had successfully harvested javelina. The other two took javelina with handguns.

For Victoria, it was a successful Arizona big game hunt and both she and her father were pleased, and enjoyed hunting together.

When asked Guin why he, his family and friends are so successful at taking javelin.

“Just got lucky I guess,” Guin said.

But this veteran hunter is being way too modest. Guin has spent years learning the areas where deer and javelina are found throughout Mohave County.

Guin knows javelina typically live in an area just over a square mile, and he has identified the boundaries of the herd areas. He knows where they feed and bed, depending on the weather.

All that knowledge comes from spending a lot of time in the field.

And it has obviously paid off for Guin, his friends and family this year as they continued enjoying hunting in The Great Outdoors.