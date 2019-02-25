MCC hosts talk on climate, moral responsibility

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will host an AZ Humanities presentation by Matthew Goodwin, a senior lecturer at Northern Arizona University, for a talk on Climate and Moral Responsibility in Arizona set for 5 – 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 at the MCC Lake Havasu City Campus, 1977 W. Acoma Blvd., in building 600.

In an MCC press release, Goodwin writes that global warming is one of the most difficult challenges ever faced by humanity.

“More than just a scientific problem this is a collective action problem requiring that we work together to find appropriate strategies for adaptation,” the release states. “It requires recognizing attribution of cause and effect and careful consideration of the likely outcomes of harm to others. Future generations will have their quality of life impacted through the loss of species habitat and with it many of the creatures that have inspired us for millennia.”

The presentation will “pursue these and other philosophical and ethical questions.”

Light refreshments will be served.

Information provided by Mohave Community College