US Air Force Band of the Golden West returning to Havasu for March 2 concert

The Commanders Jazz Ensemble, part of the US Air Force Band of the Golden West from Travis Air Force Base in California, is swinging into Lake Havasu for a free concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center at 2675 S. Palo Verde Blvd,

Under the direction of Master Sergeant Ricky Sweum, The Commanders carries on the American musical tradition of the great traveling big bands, yet offers a lot more than the big band sounds.

Touring the western states of Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Washington, the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West has performed for thousands of listeners in live concerts and millions worldwide via its numerous recordings and television and radio broadcasts.

Tickets for the concert are available at the Go Lake Havasu tourism bureau office between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 314 London Bridge Rd.

For information call 928-453-3444 or email info@golakehavasu.com.