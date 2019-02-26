The 35th annual Women Making History award winners announced

KINGMAN – Congratulations are in order for eight women this week who have received the 35th annual Women Making History award.

Claire Crum, Cynthia DeFrancisco, Maggie Pozenel, Mollie Casson, Rhonda Hart, Terri Chavez, Karen Furr and Judy Lent are this year’s recipients.

This group of outstanding women will receive their awards at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3 at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St. This event is held in conjunction with National Women’s History Month, which focuses on the rich and inspiring heritage of women’s contributions.

As in past years, the “Women Making History” will continue to help young women in the Kingman community who are deserving of a scholarship. They must be enrolled at Mohave Community College or the MCC/NAU program.

Scholarship funds are raised by selling tickets for a raffle drawing, with the winner receiving a custom handmade quilt. This year the quilt was sewn by Karin Goudy and designed by Vicky Wozniak. All proceeds from the raffle go directly to the scholarship fund.

Tickets are on sale and will also be available at the door of the event. They cost $1 each or six for $5. The winner will be drawn at the event. If you would like to make a scholarship contribution, call Terri Chavez at 928-681-3344.

For profiles on this year’s winners, check back in with the Kingman Daily Miner on Friday, March 1.