Arizona Career Readiness Credential: Bridging the employment gap

KINGMAN – Arizona is experiencing a gap when it comes to employment as job seekers don’t have the skills employers are looking for in their employees, but thankfully, Arizona is taking steps to bridge that gap.

Arizona isn’t the only state facing this problem, according to Andy Ridley, who is the program coordinator for the Arizona Career Readiness Credential at the Office of Economic Opportunity. He says the absence of necessary skills is a nationwide issue, but Arizona is already in the process of correcting it.

“Arizona employers across the state, across all sectors, have been providing feedback to the Office of Economic Opportunity over the past several years about what they need as far as skilled workers,” Ridley said. “That includes a set of soft skills that many current job seekers may not be aware are preferred.”

The Arizona Career Readiness Credential is a win-win for both employers and job seekers, Ridley said. The credential, obtained by completing four high-stakes, proctored tests, gives job seekers a medal-grade of bronze, silver, gold and platinum.

Those grades and the credential are a validation of “foundational career readiness and employability skills,” according to https://acrc.az.gov. Even better is that taking the proctored tests, which can be accomplished by contacting Arizona at Work at the Mohave County Community Services Department, 700 W. Beale St., is free of charge.

Ridley explained there are four soft-skills employers seek in their new hires that were made apparent through OEO’s research. The first is conveying professionalism.

“The basic understanding about appropriate attitude, time management, behavioral skills on the job,” Ridley said. “Showing up on time and or showing up at all is one of the highest of those desired.”

Collaboration and teamwork are other soft skills sought by employers, as are effective communication, and problem solving and critical thinking.

“Without that set of skills, we have a gap in the labor market, a gap of skills,” Ridley said. “The in-demand skills sought by the employers and the available skills brought by the job seekers don’t mesh. For the first time in history, we have many more jobs available than job seekers.”

He said that puts Arizona in uncharted waters. Luckily, the employment community is jumping onboard with the effort. Ridley said there are already hundreds of Arizona job seekers who have received the credential. Nonprofit organizations, such as St. Joseph the Worker and Dress for Success, have also gotten involved.

“This cannot be a successful venture unless there’s employer engagement, which is why we’ve already started working with employers and employer advocates such as the Kingman chamber to promote this,” Ridley said.

Mike Hindenach, president and CEO of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, said local businesses and organizations have expressed interest in participating.

“The big piece for our employers is it offers them a third-party credential, so that they’re having someone other than the candidate themselves speak to the skills the candidate has,” Hindenach said.

Ridley added that employers are encouraged to put on their job postings that an Arizona Career Readiness Credential is preferred for applicants. That is a non-binding agreement, he noted. Employers interested in getting involved can find more information at https://acrc.az.gov.

Arizona is joined by about half of the states in the U.S. in having some kind of career readiness credential.

“However, ours is unique in that we require passing the assessment on soft skills,” Ridley said. “No other state does that, so we’re leading the charge.”

The Kingman area is also unique, as Mohave Community College has created a series of four-hour classes that will teach job seekers workforce readiness skills. The classes focus on the seven core skills identified by Gov. Doug Ducey, which include the four mentioned earlier in addition to applied mathematics, reading for the workplace and more.

“Right now, MCC is the only higher learning institution offering courses this comprehensive,” said Jason Gee, MCC associate dean overseeing the ACRC offerings at the college, in a press release. “Our classes will help prepare you to earn your ACRC, and you then will become more valuable to employers.”

For more information on ACRC or to get involved, contact Andy Ridley at Andrew.Ridley@oeo.az.gov; Arizona at Work for Mohave County at (928) 753-0723; MCC at 1-866-MOHAVECC and ask for Keli Hindenach. Information can also be found at www.Mohave.edu/CareerTraining.

“It’s ready to go and actively going,” Ridley said. “We have many hundreds of ACRC recipients already in the first year, and it’s growing exponentially.”