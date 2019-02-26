Clean City Commission eyes expansion of adopt-a-block

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Clean City Commission will receive a budget report and continue discussions on promoting recycling, community involvement and reusable bag distribution at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave.

The budget report will include information on the cost of the $3 special cleanups.

Commissioners have been discussing how to further promote community involvement and recycling efforts for months. So far, the discussions have included expanding the adopt-a-block program to include neighborhoods, parks and trails. Development of educational materials to be used at CCC events and to be further distributed to the community has also been addressed, along with additional community cleanups. That discussion will continue at Thursday’s meeting.

Another item returning to the agenda is reusable bag distribution. Commissioners have eyed First Friday events as a possible venue for distribution and will talk about reserving a space at April’s event.

The commission will also present awards to winners of the America Recycles Poster and Essay Contest.

Information provided by the City of Kingman