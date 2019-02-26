Column | It may be time, Mr. Vice Mayor

Did you know our country was founded on anonymous speech?

History teaches us that the Thomas Paine pamphlet “Common Sense,” published in January 1776 and six months prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, laid out the reasons why America should strive for independence.

Paine did so anonymously.

As a must read for all Americans, and multiple rereads as well, it is easy to argue that “Common Sense” was the most powerful argument made that led to the American Revolution.

One of the most sought-after theater tickets across the country are those for “Hamilton.”

Alexander Hamilton, that guy on the $10 bill, published the pamphlet “A Full Vindication of the Measures of Congress” in 1774 answering accusations made by a loyalist regarding America’s fledgling Continental Congress.

Hamilton signed it “a sincere friend of America.”

He felt compelled to write another pamphlet, “The Farmer Refuted” in 1775, after the loyalist again attacked, remaining known as “a sincere friend of America.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has protected anonymous speech. The court has protected individual anonymity “engaged in personal political activity” in cases such as Talley v. Californian (1960), McIntyre v. Ohio Elections Commission (1995), and Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York v. Village of Stratton (2002), according to Allison Howard and John R. Vile in their article “Anonymous Speech.”

Unfortunately for the City of Kingman, our venerable Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter doesn’t believe this type of free speech should be protected for Kingman’s citizens.

Lingenfelter took to Facebook on Sunday to rant against the Opinion Page of the Kingman Daily Miner and the small section within that is called “Rants and Raves.”

“In my opinion, this section of the paper actually encourages anonymous negativity about our community,” the vice mayor posted. “This feature in the newspaper permits (perhaps encourages) toxic digs at people, places and things without any personal accountability whatsoever.”

This feature does not permit “toxic digs” at people. It does allow residents and citizens to criticize public figures and public institutions anonymously to relieve any angst the writers may have about retaliation, in accordance with the Founding Fathers. These criticisms include asking the vice mayor for his resignation.

It must be made known that Lingenfelter specifically called me out in his post by name. For the vice mayor to insinuate that, not only myself but the Kingman Daily Miner as well, would “perhaps encourage(s)” toxic digs toward others is unimaginable.

If you’re following the political goings on in Kingman, you know Vice Mayor Lingenfelter is facing a recall. The petition signatures were filed with the City on Monday.

As part of the recall effort, Kingman Citizens for Honesty, Accountability, and Transparency listed as one of the reasons to recall Lingenfelter is that “he insults people who oppose him.”

The vice mayor must have felt serious opposition to him by the 136-year-old Miner to disguise a hint that this newspaper “encourages toxic digs” just to rile his base up against a business that has supported his ideas from the beginning of his tenure on City Council.

The Daily Miner goes out of its way to highlight the positives around Kingman. We promote the arts, the community garden, veterans, the schools, literacy programs, senior programs, and on and on this list can go. I find it audacious that Vice Mayor Lingenfelter can take the following “rant” and say we “actually encourage(s) anonymous negativity about our community.”

October, 2015 Vice Mayor Wimpee Resigns: Wimpee resigned, citing not to allow his personal life (to) harm Kingman, “There’s so much negativity surrounding me.” Mr. Lingenfelter not only your personal life but your City and (C)ouncil life is surrounded by negativity. Maybe time to take a page from history?

When I first read this rant, I didn’t agree with it. In light of Lingenfelter’s writings on Facebook, I knew I needed to reflect a little more on the topic.

Since Lingenfelter joined City Council in December 2016, I’ve reached the conclusion that every issue of negativity, save one, surrounding the City of Kingman has had one central figure in all of them. The vice mayor was not in the middle of the Sacha Baron Cohen fiasco, but Lingenfelter has found himself in the middle of all the others.

The City of Kingman now has a resolution on the books to affirm the values of “diversity, equity and inclusion” in every aspect of the city’s governance, operations and services because Lingenfelter was caught on video making derogatory racist comments while dropping off his son to his ex-wife about a year before taking office.

Lingenfelter led the charge for the sales tax increase to 3.5 percent that eventually was turned back by the voters. It was leadership’s lack of knowledge that earned the City of Kingman a slap by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in regards to how the tax was put in place. Lingenfelter was that leader.

Now we are faced with the negativity of our vice mayor being recalled. This kind of news is the type that gets picked up by other news outlets throughout the state and even nationwide.

And the recall will cost Kingman money it doesn’t have. If a special election is needed, then it will cost the City anywhere from $60,000 to $100,000. That does not include the court costs when Kingman Citizens sues the City over the number of signatures required for the measure to reach the ballot.

The types of negativity Vice Mayor Lingenfelter has surrounded himself with is weighing Kingman down. That the vice mayor wants to quiet Kingman’s citizens’ freedom of speech should alarm everyone.

Lingenfelter always speaks for the betterment of Kingman. In my opinion, it would be better for Kingman if the vice mayor stepped down.