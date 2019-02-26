Council revisits exotic animal usage in circuses

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is set to revisit concerns of exotic animal usage in circuses at the March 5 Council meeting, and while the City says an adopted ordinance would not affect the circus scheduled for March, there remains opposition to the effort.

Council in October 2017 considered a similar ordinance, however the item did not get the needed votes to be adopted. The City did approve a resolution opposing inhumane treatment of animals.

The ordinance to go before Council at its next meeting is as follows, according to a City press release:

“…to protect the public against hazards that wild and exotic animals used in performances pose to society and to protect wild and exotic animals from cruel and inhumane treatment…”

The City continues, “This would imply future prohibition to events of that nature, if passed. This would not interfere with the March event at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.”

The City wrote that the ordinance would exempt rodeos, 4-H programs and other activities “inherent in our culture and region.”

Tim Woods, Mohave County Fairgrounds manager, said adopting this kind of ordinance could start the City down a slippery slope.

“They tried to change it to where parades, rodeos and horse shows, things like that, would still be allowed,” Woods said of the 2017 effort. “But the people that worked with me said no, we don’t want anything in there that’s taking away certain liberties of a person having an animal.”

He said that sentiment remains this time around. Woods said should the City slide down that slope starting with this ordinance, additions and further restrictions could come in the future.

“If the ordinance is already in place, then it’s a lot easier to tweak the ordinance after it’s in place rather than bringing in a whole new ordinance,” he said.

Should that happen, Woods is concerned about the effect it would have on events at the fairgrounds and even tourism. He said people from other countries come to Arizona, and Kingman, to drive Route 66 and to “see a cowboy.”

“You take away the ability to have a horse show, rodeo, roping or anything like that, and you’ve lost a good deal of your tourism,” Woods said.