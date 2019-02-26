The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Grand Canyon celebrates 100th birthday as national park

The Grand Canyon is celebrating 100 years as a national park in 2019. President Woodrow Wilson made the designation in 1919, but Teddy Roosevelt is credited for preserving the natural wonder as a game reserve and a national monument. (Photo by Claire Whitley/Daily Miner)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: February 26, 2019 12:15 p.m.

    • GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon is celebrating its 100th birthday as a national park.

    Visitors can get into the iconic park free Tuesday for the celebration that includes children's choirs, cultural demonstrations and cake.

    The park was protected as a game reserve and national monument before being designated a national park on Feb. 26, 1919. Now, more than 6 million visitors a year peer deep into the gorge, navigate river rapids, hike trails and camp under the stars.

    Centennial events begin mid-morning Tuesday.

    A fourth-grade class from the Grand Canyon School will lead a Happy Birthday sing-along. Sunni Dooley will tell Navajo winter stories later in the day.

    Before Grand Canyon became a national park, the land was home to and visited frequently by Native American tribes.

