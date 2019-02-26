Horoscopes | February 27, 2019

Birthdays: Josh Groban, 38; Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, 48; Donal Logue, 53; Howard Hesseman, 79.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make plans, attend meetings and discuss possibilities, but don’t offer personal information or anything that might lock you into something you may decide you don’t want to do. Today is about listening, assessing situations and considering your options.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you leave responsibilities in someone else’s hands, you will be disappointed with the results you get. Leave some free time to be with someone you love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t be too open regarding your feelings, your intentions or your plans. Listen, observe and avoid being duped.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Step up, ask questions and make decisions based on facts, feelings and your intuition. Offer only what you feel comfortable giving away, and make your demands clear to anyone asking for too much.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Participate and have some fun, but don’t be too quick to believe what others tell you. Update your skills to suit changing employment qualifications.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You know what’s best for yourself, so don’t give in to someone putting demands on your time or asking you to pay for his or her mistakes. Talk to an expert before you agree to anything that appears to be unfair.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a moment to mull over your choices. Take better care of your health, your home and your emotional well-being.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn from experience or talk to someone who can shed light on your situation. The information you gather will help you make a sound decision that can improve your home environment and your relationships with loved ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Honesty is the best policy. Put stress and your problems behind you by being straightforward and making the changes necessary to achieve personal happiness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t expect others to do things for you. A change at home should be made for the right reason.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t get angry; get moving. If you wait for someone else to make the first move, you will end up falling behind.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen, but don’t feel obligated to follow. It’s the outcome that will make a difference, not making someone else your leader.