Hualapai Elementary students put on Disney classic ‘Cinderella’

KINGMAN – Hualapai Elementary drama students have worked toward getting the carriage, glass slipper and ball ready for community members to see its final production, “Cinderella.”

Students were chosen to participate in the Disney Musicals in Schools program from The Smith Center in Las Vegas. Kingman Center for the Arts has received the opportunity from The Smith Center to participate in the program.

The musical is at 7 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday at Hualapai Elementary, 350 Eastern Ave. Tickets are available at the door and cost $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Information provided by Kingman Center for the Arts