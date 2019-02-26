Kingman Mohave Lions Club hosts golf ball drop event to give back to community

KINGMAN – Kingman Mohave Lions Club is having its annual 50/50 Golf Ball drop fundraiser at 10 a.m. Saturday March 9, at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.



The club provides various services to the community and proceeds from the golf ball drop will support those services.

Some of the services the club provides include free eyeglasses to children and scholarships to high school students.

“In our constitution and bylaws it says we cannot keep any money collected from the public. It all must go back,” Rand Terwilleger, club president said.

The organization also participates with the At-risk Veterans Stand Down, which they will be at Friday and Saturday in Bullhead City.

At last year’s drop, a woman won $2,930 from the golf ball fundraiser.

Those who would like to partake in the fundraiser can purchase tickets at www.kingmanlions.org under the support tab.

Tickets are $5. Each ticket corresponds with a golf ball that will be dropped from a crane at 60 feet. Whichever ball lands closest to the target determines the winning ticket.

For those who would like to purchase tickets in person or would like more information about the fundraiser, call Roger Peterson at 480-279-6300.