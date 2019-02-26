La Paz County Sheriff's Dept. makes big drug bust in Quartzsite

PARKER – The La Paz County Sheriff’s Department seized 140 pounds of methamphetamine on Interstate 10 on Sunday.

Quartzsite Police, working with with La Paz County Narcotics Task Force, conducted a traffic stop with a K-9 unit, who alerted the vehicle of 27-year-old Gabriel Vanier-Pop. When officers searched the vehicle they found the large stash of drugs hidden within the vehicle.

Vanier-Pop was taken into custody and transported to the La Paz County Detention Facility. He is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.