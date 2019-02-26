The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
La Paz County Sheriff's Dept. makes big drug bust in Quartzsite

The La Paz County Sheriff’s Department seized 140 pounds of methamphetamine on Interstate 10 on Sunday. (Photo courtesy La Paz County Sheriff’s Department)

  • Originally Published: February 26, 2019 7:25 p.m.

    • PARKER – The La Paz County Sheriff’s Department seized 140 pounds of methamphetamine on Interstate 10 on Sunday.

    Quartzsite Police, working with with La Paz County Narcotics Task Force, conducted a traffic stop with a K-9 unit, who alerted the vehicle of 27-year-old Gabriel Vanier-Pop. When officers searched the vehicle they found the large stash of drugs hidden within the vehicle.

    Vanier-Pop was taken into custody and transported to the La Paz County Detention Facility. He is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.

