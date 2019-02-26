Obituary | Billye Guy Cook

November 6, 1926 – January 8, 2019

Bill was born in Stamford, Texas Nov. 6, 1926 and passed away Jan. 8, 2019 in Colorado. He was the youngest of nine children born to James Ollie Cook and Willie Kathryn Hornsby Cook. He spent his early years in Abilene, Texas and at 17 joined the U.S. Navy during World War II. He served aboard the USS Hancock from April 10, 1944 to May 20, 1946. He received the ribbon bar of the Navy Unit Commendation awarded the USS Hancock for outstanding heroism, displayed by her crew in action against enemy forces in the air, shore and afloat in the Pacific War area from Oct. 10, 1944 to Aug. 15, 1945.

After the war Bill returned to Abilene, where he was married and had two sons.

Eventually he moved to California to work in the oil fields as a derrick man. In 1954 he was divorced. Shortly afterward he remarried and had two more sons.



In 1959 Bill got a job in Yucca, Arizona working for Ford Motor Co. as an experimental mechanic. He worked until 1977 when he retired on a medical disability.

Bill enjoyed hunting, camping and going to the lake. He also loved dancing, singing, playing his guitar and playing “4z” with his friends.



He is survived by sons; Dennis, Donny, Kevin and Kirby, grandsons; Gregory and Kameron, granddaughters; Nicole and Evelyn, and great-grandson; Roman.



He was a loving father and grandfather, and he will be missed.