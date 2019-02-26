Obituary | Michael Seator

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Seator on Feb. 24, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona.

Michael was born Jan. 19, 1953 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan to John and Beth Seator. Michael enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1971 and served 23 years as a registered nurse. He also served as the surgical services director for both Detroit Medical Center and Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Michael is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years; Michele Seator, three sons; Mathew, John (Jennifer) and Andrew, and two sisters; Linda (Michael) Bearss and Jan (Les) Gill. He is also survived by his four grandchildren; Morgan, Isabella, Hunter and Monroe Seator.

Michael was a proud father and grandfather. He was very much loved and respected by those who worked with him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. March 2, 2019 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home in Kingman, Arizona.