Prep Roundup: Araya strikes out 15 as Bulldogs take down Paradise Honors

KINGMAN – An early lead and a pitching gem was all the Kingman High School baseball team needed to tally its first victory of the season. Rilee Araya tossed a complete-game three hitter with 15 strikeouts Monday as the Bulldogs picked up a 2-0 win over Paradise Honors.

Kingman made sure Araya’s great outing wasn’t wasted – scoring its lone runs in the second inning.

TJ Harviston went 1-for-2 with a RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Dante Bravo added a hit, while also scoring a run and Connor Ocampo rounded out the top performers with a base hit.

Araya’s final line was even more impressive considering he allowed no walks on 98 pitches.

Paradise Honors’ Joey Collier also fared well – striking out 11 and allowing only one walk on 86 pitches in six innings of work. Collier, however, was dealt the loss after yielding two earned runs on three hits.

The Bulldogs (1-0) are scheduled to host the Big Red Construction Invitational starting Thursday at KHS. Lee Williams and Kingman Academy will also play in the tourney.

Softball

Paradise Honors 16, Kingman 5

At Paradise Honors, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t kick off the 2019 season with a bang Monday as they dropped a 15-5 loss to the Lady Panthers.

Kingman fell behind 6-0 after the first inning and the deficit jumped to 13-0 entering the third. The Lady Bulldogs scored five runs in the top half of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough as the game ended due to the mercy rule.

Kingman (0-1) travels to Wickenburg Friday for the Wrangler Classic.