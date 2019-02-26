Rants and Raves | February 27, 2019

Photo Gallery Snow Day Creations KINGMAN – The city was buried under snow Thursday, but that didn’t stop members of the community from playing. Several people took time to sculpt snowmen, and even snow animals, during what was a record breaking snowfall this week. The last time Kingman saw this much snow was in 1932. These photos were submitted by Kingman Daily Miner readers.

Winter weather: Rave for the snow removal team in Kingman. We are from the State of Washington so we know deep snow. Great job of getting things back to normal, especially since this was an unusual event. Good job!

Committee approves vaccine exemptions: Curious isn’t it, that the clamor for lengthier lists of vaccines to be administered are in tandem with the massive influx to schools of illegal immigrants? The USA will be buried in political correctness.