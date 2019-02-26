The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Rants and Raves | February 27, 2019

First responders assisted with many of the snow related incidents that happened on Thursday. Kingman Police Department, Kingman Fire Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety and Arizona Department of Transportation were out in the snow assisting with traffic and other driving issues. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

  • Originally Published: February 26, 2019 7:28 p.m.

    Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

    Winter weather: Rave for the snow removal team in Kingman. We are from the State of Washington so we know deep snow. Great job of getting things back to normal, especially since this was an unusual event. Good job!

    Committee approves vaccine exemptions: Curious isn’t it, that the clamor for lengthier lists of vaccines to be administered are in tandem with the massive influx to schools of illegal immigrants? The USA will be buried in political correctness.

