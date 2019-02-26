White Cliffs Senior Living center under new management company

KINGMAN – White Cliffs Senior Living is under a new management company. Watermark Retirement Communities is based out of Tucson and manages over 50 communities coast to coast, including one in Bullhead City.

“White Cliffs Senior living is an excellent match for our management services,” Jill Hofer, Watermark spokeswoman said in an email to the Daily Miner. “We are coming aboard because our programming enhances the wonderful care it already offers residents.”

The management company is committed to transforming aging and looks for opportunities to provide a “life-affirming” approach to seniors and families in Arizona.



Watermark provides residents with programs that addresses seven dimensions of wellness; spiritual, emotional, vocational, physical, social, environmental and intellectual.

Other things the company will be doing at White Cliffs Senior Living is add activities that provide opportunities for the residents to plan and participate in excursions offering new experiences and opportunities to learn.

The company is also bringing Watermark University, in which residents, staff, family members and community members can take classes on poetry, art, and fitness to Facebook 101.

“Enhancing White Cliffs’ memory care program by putting into place caregivers who are trained and certified as “Nayas” through a partnership between Watermark and the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners,” Hofer said. “We believe the art of caregiving goes beyond the traditional title of ‘caregiver.’”

The term “naya” means White Cliffs’ caregivers will defined as guides, persons of wisdom, conductors, and leaders.