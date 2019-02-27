The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Briefs: Kingman High School baseball tournament kicks off Thursday

Lee Williams High School baseball coach Patrick O'Boyle, center, speaks with the team following last year's Big Red Construction Tournament. The Vols finished second after falling to Lake Havasu in the championship game. In related news, O'Boyle was named the Vols head football coach Tuesday morning after he served as offensive coordinator last season. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Beau Bearden

  • Originally Published: February 27, 2019 5:19 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Grab your peanuts and Cracker Jack, the annual Big Red Construction Baseball Tournament is here.

    Kingman High School will host the nine-team tourney starting today.

    Lake Havasu won last year’s title in a 5-2 victory over Lee Williams.

    The Knights and Vols are back this season, along with Kingman Academy, Mohave, River Valley, Page, Gila Ridge, Youngker and the host Bulldogs.

    Kingman High opens the tournament at 9 a.m. against Mohave on Field 1, while Lee Williams faces off with Youngker on Field 2.

    Academy’s first pool play game is at 11 a.m. against Lake Havasu on Field 1.

    Other first day action includes: River Valley vs. Youngker at 11 a.m. on Field 1, Kingman vs. Gila Ridge at 1 p.m. on Field 1, Lee Williams vs. River Valley at 3 p.m. on Field 1 and Page vs. Lake Havasu at 3 p.m. on Field 2.

    The final two pool play games are set for 9 a.m. Friday and feature Gila Ridge against Mohave at 9 a.m. on Field 1 and Academy squaring off with Page on Field 2.

    Once pool play is concluded, seeds will be determined and bracket play kicks off with two games at 11 a.m., two at 1 p.m. and one at 3 p.m.

    The final day of the tournament will feature seven contests, with two each at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

    The championship game is set for 3 p.m. Saturday.

    O’Boyle named Volunteers football coach

    KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School football team is staying in-house for its next leader.

    Patrick O’Boyle was named Vols head coach Tuesday morning after serving as offensive coordinator last season.

    O’Boyle takes over for Clint Sasse, who left for an assistant coaching job at Montana Tech.

    Lee Williams finished 3-7 overall and 1-5 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region during the 2018 season – one less win than the year prior when the Vols went 4-6 overall.

