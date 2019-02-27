City accepts broken tree limbs through March

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Public Works Department is lending a hand to those in the community who were affected by last week’s storm by accepting broken trees and limbs throughout March.

Those whose yards are now populated by fallen branches or trees as a result of Kingman receiving more than a foot of snow last week can take them to a container located at Public Works, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

According to a City press release, the amount and weight of snow led to branches being crushed. The City encourages residents to take advantage of the free drop so that streets, gutters and washes are clear of debris.

Information provided by the City of Kingman