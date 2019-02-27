Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery

KINGMAN – The 80-year-old woman who was injured in an armed robbery Jan. 23 died Feb. 25 at Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas as a result of her injuries.

Kingman Police Department reported the robbery occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 3900 block of North Stockton Hill Road at about 7:05 p.m. on Jan. 23. The suspect, 34-year-old Phoenix resident Joseph Franklin Martinez Berryhill, is alleged to have struck the woman in the face as her purse was being stolen.

According to a KPD press release, Berryhill is being held at the Clark County jail in Las Vegas on felony charges relating to fraud, burglary and narcotic offenses, and a fugitive from justice hold from charges in Arizona.

KPD detectives indicated in the release that they will now seek a murder charge. Berryhill is also a suspect in a homicide and multiple armed robberies in the Phoenix area. After allegedly committing the armed robbery in Kingman, Berryhill is accused of committing armed robbery in Needles about 5 hours after the Kingman incident. Berryhill was arrested by the Henderson Police Department five days later.

During that time, Henderson police investigators found evidence on Berryhill connecting him to the Kingman robbery. Charging and extradition details are underway.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department