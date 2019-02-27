Havasu woman arrested after allegedly throwing rock through windshield

Lake Havasu City Police say a woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly threw a rock through the windshield of another woman’s car.

According to police reports, Tezra Anderson, 46, of Havasu was arrested on Swanson Avenue after she went to another woman’s house and screamed obscenities through the door. When the victim didn’t open the door, Anderson allegedly threw a rock at her car, shattering the windshield. The victim told police she didn’t know why Anderson was mad, but said Anderson didn’t like that the victim was dating her son. Anderson was booked into Lake Havasu City Jail on misdemeanor charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct.