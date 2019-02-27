KFD’s Adrian Hairston receives chief fire officer designation

KINGMAN – Adrian Hairston, Kingman Fire Department battalion chief, is now one of only 1,344 chief fire officers worldwide after having completed the International Professional Designation Process.

“To be designated by the Commission on Professional Credentialing as a chief fire officer signifies that all of my hard work and dedication to public service has definitely begun to manifest itself in a large way,” Hairston told The Daily Miner in an email. “This designation doesn’t readily show all of the 17 years of service on the fire-ground, or equal amount of years in the classroom. Nevertheless, to be honored in this way shows that public service is a tough, lifelong journey and I’m enjoying moments like these.”

According to a KFD press release, the voluntary program is designed to recognize those who demonstrate their excellence in seven categories including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence.

“The CFO designation program used a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential,” the release states. “The Commission on Professional Credentialing awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all of the organization’s stringent criteria. Achieving this designation signifies Chief Hairston’s commitment to his career in the fire and emergency services.”

Hairston joins KFD Chief Jake Rhoades and Assistant Chief Keith Eaton in holding the title of chief fire officer.

“I could not be more proud of Adrian and this personal accomplishment. The future of our fire department relies on members like him and shows his desire to improve and develop himself and future members,” Rhoades wrote in the release. “The efforts of our command staff to ensure that the community of Kingman is in good hands for today and tomorrow is a top priority and it shows on a daily basis.”