Kingman burglaries drop by 42 percent

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman experienced a significant reduction in property crimes from 2017 to 2018, and Chief Bob DeVries credits that decline in part to his department’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

“In 2017 we had some pretty significant crime sprees involving property crimes of burglary and vehicle thefts and so on,” the chief said. “I’m very proud of our staff in regards to being able to clear all of those. And each one of those that accounted for a lot of crime had a nexus to opioids.”

In 2018, burglaries dropped by 42 percent, thefts by 4 percent and vehicle thefts by 10 percent.

He noted the relation between drug abuse and property crime exists nationwide. DeVries said many of those individuals are unemployed due to their drug addictions, and therefore have to find a means to purchase the drugs.

“The more we can do to combat the opioids, the better it can be for the community as a whole,” DeVries said.

That’s also why the chief is concerned about the department’s drop off in officer-initiated activity, down by more than 48 percent from 2017. That, he told Council, is a staffing issue.

“We’ve seen a decrease in officer-initiated activity,” he said. “That’s concerning to me because the more proactive we can be in the neighborhoods looking into incidents, that’s when you’re preventing those burglaries and thefts from occurring.”

However, KPD isn’t alone in fighting the opioid epidemic. It’s part of the Mohave Substance Treatment Education and Prevention Partnership, which aims to find solutions to the substance abuse epidemic through education and substance abuse prevention programs. Part of that initiative entails getting doctors involved with prescription monitoring programs. The chief is co-chair of the MSTEPP executive board. He said MSTEPP’s goal for the coming year is to create an opioid fatality review team.

He also noted the partnership with Sonoran Prevention Works for a syringe access program. DeVries said Kingman is the only rural community in Arizona that has that type of program.

And while it can be viewed as controversial, even the chief said he wouldn’t have been supportive of it a few years ago, the chief says there’s undeniable evidence that such programs are successful.

Dusti Yamaguchi, local program coordinator for Sonoran Prevention Works, said we are in the top 5 percent in the nation for a potential HIV or Hepatitis outbreak. DeVries said that the City needed to do something different to try and have a greater impact on the problem.

“As they build relationships with people like Dusti and talk about the desire to get clean and change, nationally it’s been shown those individuals are five times more likely to seek treatment and actually follow through,” DeVries said.

The department got involved, he said, because he looked at the numbers, saw the impact on HIV and Hepatitis, and felt it was in the community’s best interest. There were 70 overdose reversals by the end of 2018, and the partnership began in April of that same year.

DeVries also spoke about a 33 percent increase in the collection of unused or expired medication at drug drop boxes throughout the area. In 2018, 549 pounds of unused or expired medication were collected.

“All of those things begin to have an impact,” DeVries said. “It has to be a broad-based approach.”