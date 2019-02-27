Mohave County Most Wanted | Feb. 27, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Aaron Michael Bush

DOB: 02/17/1979 White Male 6-4 180 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 02/22/2019

Andrew Martin Cornejo

DOB: 02/04/1998 White Male 5-4 160 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 02/20/2019

Joshua Aaron Harvey

DOB: 12/12/1998 Black Male 5-9 155 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Burglary 2nd degree, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 02/20/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Paul Joseph Campbell

Offense: Theft crdt crd obt fraud means x2, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 02/08/2019 Capture: 02/24/2019

David Anthony Hayes

Offense: Endangerment, Class 6 Felony; child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Felony; DUI/drugs/metabolite, Class 1 Misdemeanor

Warrant: 02/13/2019 Capture: 02/24/2019

Heather Dawn Noble

Offense: Narcotic drug violation, Class 6 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 02/13/2019 Capture: 02/25/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department