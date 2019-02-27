The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
2:32 PM Wed, Feb. 27th
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Mohave County Most Wanted | Feb. 27, 2019

  • Originally Published: February 27, 2019 12:40 p.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Aaron Michael Bush

    Aaron Michael Bush

    DOB: 02/17/1979 White Male 6-4 180 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 02/22/2019

    photo

    Andrew Martin Cornejo

    Andrew Martin Cornejo

    DOB: 02/04/1998 White Male 5-4 160 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

    Offense: Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 02/20/2019

    photo

    Joshua Aaron Harvey

    Joshua Aaron Harvey

    DOB: 12/12/1998 Black Male 5-9 155 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

    Offense: Burglary 2nd degree, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 02/20/2019

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Paul Joseph Campbell

    Paul Joseph Campbell

    Offense: Theft crdt crd obt fraud means x2, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 02/08/2019 Capture: 02/24/2019

    photo

    David Anthony Hayes

    David Anthony Hayes

    Offense: Endangerment, Class 6 Felony; child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Felony; DUI/drugs/metabolite, Class 1 Misdemeanor

    Warrant: 02/13/2019 Capture: 02/24/2019

    Heather Dawn Noble

    Offense: Narcotic drug violation, Class 6 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 02/13/2019 Capture: 02/25/2019

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

    More like this story