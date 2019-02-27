Mohave County Most Wanted | Feb. 27, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Aaron Michael Bush
DOB: 02/17/1979 White Male 6-4 180 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 02/22/2019
Andrew Martin Cornejo
DOB: 02/04/1998 White Male 5-4 160 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 02/20/2019
Joshua Aaron Harvey
DOB: 12/12/1998 Black Male 5-9 155 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Burglary 2nd degree, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 02/20/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Paul Joseph Campbell
Offense: Theft crdt crd obt fraud means x2, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 02/08/2019 Capture: 02/24/2019
David Anthony Hayes
Offense: Endangerment, Class 6 Felony; child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Felony; DUI/drugs/metabolite, Class 1 Misdemeanor
Warrant: 02/13/2019 Capture: 02/24/2019
Heather Dawn Noble
Offense: Narcotic drug violation, Class 6 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 02/13/2019 Capture: 02/25/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
