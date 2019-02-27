Obituary | Carla Rae Pearman

Carla passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas to Maxine and Ray Wood. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother; Denny Wood.

Carla is survived by her husband; Joe, daughters; Kimberly and Carmen, and son; Cam. Also surviving are grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carla will be missed by many. Her heart captured all.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St., Kingman, Arizona.