Prep Roundup: Tigers beat River Valley for 1st region win

KINGMAN – When a team commits errors, it’s best to take advantage of them.

The Kingman Academy High School baseball team did just that Tuesday night as River Valley’s four miscues proved costly in the Tigers’ 6-3 road victory.

Braden Judd led the way for Academy with a 3-for-4 performance, highlighted by three RBIs and a run scored. Kaden Bean added an RBI triple, while Wyatt Hall drove in a run.

Logan Stephenson and Bridger Bodily rounded out the top performers as they each had a base hit.

Bean picked up the win on the mound as he allowed three earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Hall threw 2 2/3 innings of relief – allowing no runs on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

The Tigers (1-1, 1-0 3A West Region) open the Big Red Construction Tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday against Lake Havasu on Field 1 at KHS.

Softball

Lee Williams 19, Dysart 9

At Dysart, the Lady Vols had little issue Tuesday as they cruised to a 19-9 victory over the Lady Demons in six innings due to the run rule.

Lee Williams led 4-2 after the first inning, but then scored seven unanswered to take an 11-2 advantage. Dysart responded with four runs in the bottom of the third, but the Lady Vols pushed the lead back to 17-8 at the end of the fifth inning.

Lee Williams (1-0) opens the 4A Grand Canyon Region Monday against Coconino.

River Valley 18, Academy 0

At River Valley, the Lady Tigers mustered just two hits Tuesday and it proved costly in an 18-0 loss to the Lady Dust Devils in five innings due to the run rule.

Gabi Lobue and Kiley Holloway each notched a hit for the Academy as it fell behind 13-0 after two innings.

The Lady Tigers (0-2, 0-1 3A West Region) are back in action at 6 p.m. Monday at Bagdad (1-0).

Boys Tennis

Page 7, Kingman 2

At Page, the Bulldogs opened their season Tuesday afternoon with a 7-2 loss to the Sand Devils.

Kingman picked up their wins in singles play as David Hammond defeated Anthony Isaac 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2, while Kaden Gabbard was victorious over Kobe Norcross at No. 5 by scores of 7-6, 7-6.

The Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1 Division III Section VI) host Lee Williams (1-0) at 2 p.m. Friday.

Girls Tennis

Page 9, Kingman 0

At Page, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t find their groove Tuesday in a 9-0 loss to the Lady Sand Devils.

Kingman (0-1, 0-1 Division III Section VI) looks to get back on track at 2 p.m. Friday when it welcomes Lee Williams (1-0).