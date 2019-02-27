Prep Tennis: Wilson shows off the power of youth as Lady Vols beat Sierra Linda

KINGMAN – It’s not often you find a freshman at No. 1 singles, especially when that spot is usually reserved for an athlete with a few years of varsity experience.

But Macie Wilson is out to prove otherwise as the freshman began her prep career Tuesday with a win to help propel the Lee Williams High School girls tennis team to an 8-1 victory over Sierra Linda at Kingman High School.

“I’ve been playing all year round, for multiple years now,” Wilson said. “I wasn’t expecting to be No. 1, but it’s cool.”

Wilson showed a calm, cool and collected demeanor as she easily dispatched Sierra Linda’s top player Destiny Robles by scores of 6-1, 6-0.

“There’s always room for improvements,” Wilson said. “But I think overall, I did pretty well.”

Wilson isn’t the only new face on the team though, as Nick Fardin is now the leader of the Lady Vols.

While Fardin has never coached tennis, he is familiar with Lee Williams during his time as a freshman basketball coach.

Fardin did play tennis in high school though, and is prepared for a new adventure.

“I’m not afraid to learn as I go,” Fardin said. “I’m having fun learning more about a sport that I actually enjoy a lot. It’s been a great experience so far.”

It also helps the Lady Vols have a trio of seniors that can help make the transition easier. Lee Williams’ Faith Nielsen, Gabriela Villar and Kaylee Morley make up No. 3-5 singles and all three notched wins Tuesday.

Nielsen picked up a 6-3, 6-0 victory against Sierra Linda’s Raeann Valencia, while Morley was victorious over Marilyn Medina by scores of 6-0, 6-0 and Villar won 6-0, 6-1 against Rosa Cervantes.

“It felt so good,” Villar said of getting her first victory. “We were nervous because our first match got canceled because of the snow. So it was really fun to go in and get the win.”

However, it was a somewhat unfamiliar territory as the Lady Vols were playing as the home team on Kingman High’s courts due to Centennial Park's courts not being ready after last week’s snow storm.

“It was a little different,” Villar said of playing a home match at KHS. “I kind of felt like we were invading a little bit. But it was fun. It’s about the same thing in a way – we’re used to these courts.”

That familiarity paid dividends as Lee Williams swept doubles play to open the match. The Lady Vols carried that over to singles as Arden Schickner notched a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 6.

However, No. 2 Paige Cody wasn’t as fortunate in a tough three-set loss (6-7, 6-0, 7-10) to Yasel Gonzalez.

Lee Williams (1-0) is back in action at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Combs (1-1).

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Sierra Linda 0

At Sierra Linda, the Vols kicked off the 2019 season on a high note as they shut out the Bulldogs by a score of 9-0.

Lee Williams (1-0) welcomes Combs (1-1) to town at 1 p.m. Thursday.