Schools provide a wide range of services for special education students

Special Education gives students the opportunity to learn based on their individual differences and needs. Schools in Kingman provide students with opportunities, just likes their peers, to learn and grow.

Kingman Academy of Learning and Kingman Unified School District both have SPED programs to meet the different levels of students at its schools.

Kathy Scroggins, KAOL director of student services, said the school has services from K-12 and provides various levels of services.

“We have students that are fully included in regular classes that just get some accommodations all the way up to our more severely handicapped students that have more cognitive disabilities,” Scroggins said.

KAOL also provides students with occupational, speech and physical therapy.

“We have students that have a slight speech problem all the way to a severely autistic child,” Scroggins said.

The school provides SPED students with accommodations like allowing the student to have more time and one-on-one instruction with the teacher.

In the future for the SPED program, the Academy would like to see more inclusion in general education classes.

“There’s always a push for more inclusion,” Scroggins said.

KAOL has five SPED teachers, 12 paraprofessionals in SPED classrooms and 125 students. KUSD has 52 SPED teachers and 1,215 students.

Going into the future of SPED programs at KUSD and KAOL, both education entities would like to retain and find good quality SPED teachers.

“We have a dynamic staff right now, but it’s hard to recruit teachers,” Vicki Trujillo, KUSD special education director, said. “It would be nice to have more special education teachers.”

Scroggins said it’s hard to find SPED teachers but the Academy is lucky that over the years the Academy has had good quality teachers.

Trujillo said at KUSD its teachers carry large caseloads. One teacher at Cerbat has about 54 students, but the caseload varies by campus.

KUSD offers various resources that include resource setting-which provides students that have specific learning disabilities, behavior support, autism support, and every school has “some sort” of SPED program.

“Since the amount of money it costs for SPED, we can’t offer each program at each location, so we make sure to offer programs that meet those needs,” Trujillo said.

For the 2018-2019 school year, it cost the district $6.77 million to run the SPED program.

Campuses have occupational, physical and speech services, and hearing and vision.

Trujillo said mostly all the campuses have transitioned from teletherapy, where students receive therapy through live video, to actually having in person therapy sessions.

Resources KUSD would like to see in the future for its students is behavior support.

“We are seeing more and more behaviors of different extremes and we would like to provide them with better support,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo also said it would be nice to see Mohave County have more local people providing speech, occupational and physical therapy, and see the autism program grow.

Sometimes people can have misconceptions about SPED programs, Scroggins said it’s not the solution to all problems.

“Schools can only do so much,” she said.