Horoscopes | January 2, 2018

Birthdays: Kate Bosworth, 36; Dax Shepard, 44; Taye Diggs, 48; Cuba Gooding Jr., 51.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s a new day and a new beginning. Use your intelligence, and a positive turn of events will take place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take on a new outlook or attitude that fits into your changing lifestyle. Be ready to use your muscle in order to make things happen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It’s nice to help others, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Charity begins at home.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Have patience and let others do as they please. How you treat the ones you love will dictate how you are treated in return.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An energetic attitude to learning and exploring new territory will spark your imagination and encourage you to make changes to your lifestyle or daily routine. Before you sign up for something, make sure it is an affordable venture.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t let a situation at home escalate. Gravitate toward the people who are responsible and support the position you take.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Learn as you go and keep moving forward. Don’t let criticism make you second-guess your choices or let others make decisions for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): What you learn through the connections you make will change the way you do things moving forward. Share your thoughts and feelings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get your house in order. It’s up to you to put your time and energy where it will make the biggest difference to the way you live and handle your responsibilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take part in family traditions or visit a place that grounds you and encourages you to make plans for the upcoming year. Make personal changes that will help you purge what is no longer of use to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You will get the go-ahead to make the changes you desire. An opportunity is within reach to use your skills and do the things you enjoy doing most.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick close to the people you know you can trust to tell you the truth. Empty promises will be offered by someone trying to manipulate you emotionally.