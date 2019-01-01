New Year’s resolutions for outdoor enthusiasts

KINGMAN – It’s that time of year when people make New Year’s resolutions to get in shape or perhaps better appreciate their surroundings, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department has some resolutions for outdoors enthusiasts to engage in come Jan 1.

Fishers can make a point to better utilize local waters participating in the community fishing program, a list of which can be found at https://www.azgfd.com/Fishing/Community/. Licenses can be purchased at https://www.azgfd.com/license/.

“With lakes and ponds in 21 Arizona communities that are seasonally stocked with channel catfish, bluegill and rainbow trout, there’s always a hotspot close to home,” game and fish wrote in a press release.

Those with an interest in supporting wildlife can sign up for the Conservation Membership Package, with annual dues going to sustain wildlife and habitat conservation projects. The Wildlife Hero membership is $35 per year and the Wildlife Champion membership $100 per year, according to the game and fish website.

If an adult has enthusiasm for outdoor activities, perhaps that can be shared with someone from a younger generation in the year to come.

“Look for animal tracks together and identify the critter that made them,” AZGFD writes. “Armed with only a bird identification guide, embark on a ‘hunting’ expedition and see how many species you can find. A day in the field will create memories that last a lifetime – for both of you.”

With more than 800 species of wildlife, there are plenty of wildlife-viewing opportunities available in Arizona. For a list of these activities, go to https://www.azgfd.com/Wildlife/Viewing/.

While outdoors, take the initiative to pick up one’s own trash and that of others by taking along a trash bag for empty cans, cigarette butts or campsite trash.

For hunters, AZGFD recommends purchasing updated equipment such as quality binoculars or spotting scopes. These individuals can also try to hunt something new in 2019.

“Don’t let the odds of being selected in the random draw keep you from applying for what could be the hunt of a lifetime,” writes the department in a press release. “If you’ve always dreamed of hunting bison, pronghorn or bull elk, then get in the game and fill out an application. Also, don’t overlook small game or other species that can be hunted year-round.”

Those interested in becoming conservationists can watch an informational video from the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Chc9Ywp-WmY.

Make a New Year’s resolution to experience the 2019 Outdoor Expo set for March 30 and 31 at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility. There will be hands-on activities, wildlife presentations and the chance to meet outdoors groups and agencies.

Information provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Department