So long, fur-well: Kingman veterinarian retires after serving the community over 42 years

At 11 years old, most children don’t know what they want to be when they grow up. Some want to be astronauts, teachers or police officers. Many change their minds a few times until they settle on what they want to do for the rest of their lives.

When Jerry Zitterkopf was 11 years old, he wanted to be a veterinarian after one visited his family farm in Nebraska.

He never changed his mind.

“From that point on, I never wavered from it,” Zitterkopf said. “My goal became to be a veterinarian.”

Zitterkopf has been a veterinarian in the Kingman community for over 42 years and is officially retiring. He attended the University of Nebraska for three years, then attended Colorado State University to receive his doctorate degree of veterinary medicine.

While attending Colorado State, the owner of Manzanita Animal Hospital at the time, Tom Schrimsher, was at a conference at the university, interviewed Zitterkopf and hired him.

Zitterkopf and his wife, Tria, moved to Kingman and started a new journey.

“We didn’t come here with the intention of staying in Arizona,” he said.

He came here to gain experience in the veterinary field and eventually move, but that didn’t happen. After spending a few years in the Southwest, they grew to love the little things the desert offers, such as lakes and off-road opportunities.

As a veterinarian, Zitterkopf’s main focus was household pets like dogs – his favorite breed is the Boston Terrier – and cats. For about the first 10 years of his career, he did a little bit of equine medicine, but mainly treated smaller animals.

Zitterkopf stuck to smaller animals because they are more dependent on humans, and he developed an appreciation for clients who love their pets.

“It gave me an opportunity to take care of them with those types of owners that really love their animals,” he said.

His fulfilling moments during his career was helping sick animals through difficult times for the owners of pets.

Zitterkopf said his career was never repetitive and every day had new challenges.

Some of those challenges were medical, like trying to get to the root of a problem. Sometimes the answers to a diagnosis and treatment plan didn’t come quickly.

Zitterkopf said the career is almost like being a pediatrician because the pets are “babies” and the owners are emotionally involved.

“It’s an aspect that always has to be dealt with and many people are rational and irrational when it comes to their pets,” he said.

For those who want to be veterinarians, Zitterkopf said it’s a challenging career with a lot of diversity, has many rewards and there’s “a steep hill to climb before you enjoy the fruits of your education.”

“It’s a wonderful career and blesses your heart,” he said.

Lastly, he would like to thank to the Kingman community for the support throughout his entire time here.

“It’s a wonderful community to live in,” Zitterkopf said.

After retirement, he plans to continue to work on his 21-foot sailboat in his woodshop, garden, go off-roading on his ATV, ride his motorcycle, stay involved with his church, and continue to enjoy the Southwest and Kingman.