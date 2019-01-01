Southern Arizona county grants historic status to 2 homes

TUCSON – Pima County has granted historic landmark status to two homes in the foothills of Tucson, marking a first for the southern Arizona county.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that one of the homes comes with its own citrus grove and evokes the name of one of Tucson's most revered building designers, Josias Joesler. The so-called Ferguson House was built in the 1930s.

The other property, known as the Harrenstein House, was a product of its time and comes with its own indoor bomb shelter. It was built during the early 1960s.

The County Board of Supervisors voted in early December to rezone and give the status to the houses. Both buildings went through a county rezoning process to help allow the property owners to achieve the historic status.

Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com