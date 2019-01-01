Why did the bartender cut me off?

First, a true story to set the tone.

A young man went to a well-known bar in Arizona. He had already been drinking before he got there, but it wasn’t necessarily clear how intoxicated he was when he chose to buy more drinks.

“It was one of these things where the bar was so crowded it was very hard to really notice signs of intoxication,” said David Delorenzo, owner of BarAndRestaurantInsurance.com.

In the course of a couple hours, the man had been served about two beers. As time passed, however, it became clear he was too drunk to continue his night. Attempts were made by his friends and employees of the bar to get him into some form of taxi service vehicle, but he resisted and instead meandered off on his own.

“He ended up getting in his car, high speeding it down the road somewhere and killed an 11-year-old,” Delorenzo said.

The child was in a car he crashed into. Another child and their father were both seriously injured as well.

The drunk driver didn’t have much money to his name, so the subsequent lawsuit took a turn toward the bar.

Though the bar had only knowledge of the man drinking about two beers purchased from them, they ended up paying the bereaved family a $1.5 million settlement.

“Because he was at this bar and they should have done more and this and that, they just settled, because the last thing they want to do is go in front of a jury,” Delorenzo said.

Unlike some states, there is no limit in Arizona as to how much financial obligation a party can be held liable for in liquor license cases.

The law

This tragic story is indicative of how Arizona’s liquor license law is written.

According to the law, owners of liquor licenses in the state can be held at least partially responsible for property damage, personal injuries, or wrongful deaths that are incurred or caused by those who purchased and consumed alcohol from the licensees while already “obviously intoxicated.”

“Obviously intoxicated” is defined by the statute as “inebriated to such an extent that a person’s physical faculties are substantially impaired and impairment is shown by significantly uncoordinated physical action or significant physical dysfunction that would have been obvious to a reasonable person.”

Incentive to tread carefully

Given how broad-reaching the law is, it behooves dram shops – bars, restaurants or similar commercial establishments where alcoholic beverages are sold – to be as careful as possible not to expose themselves to potential liability, Delorenzo said.

Dram shops in Arizona typically carry $1 million to $2 million insurance policies.

This is accomplished by checking customer identification, having staff trained to recognize signs of intoxication and maintaining records, such as video camera footage, for extended periods of time in case a suit is levied within the two-year statute of limitations for liquor license liability claims.

“Especially for a busy night like New Year’s Eve, save that footage,” Delorenzo said. “A lot of times these lawsuits will not come to fruition until one day before the two-year statute is up.”

Watchful

Jeannette Avila, who tends bar at Fireside Cocktail Lounge in Kingman, has been working in the industry for 20 years. She said that usually when she has to cut someone off, it’s during the night shift.

“You can very easily humiliate somebody and then it will just cause an issue,” she said of telling someone they’ve had enough to drink. “So I always try to talk to them one on one so no one else can hear. I’ve always tried to cut people off quietly.”

She likes to provide snacks and water for those needing assistance in pacing themselves. To help bar goers from reaching the point of no return, or rather of no more alcohol, she recommends that patrons set a time or drink limit and stick to it.

“We all know our limits, we all know how many we can have,” Avila said. “It’s a matter of standing by what you say.”

There’s even more to the law when it comes to intoxication than many people realize. Being intoxicated behind the wheel isn’t the only concern for drinkers.

“It’s even hard when people get a ride to the bar,” she said. “They think it’s OK for them to be intoxicated. It’s still not OK. It’s irrelevant whether they have a ride or a cab, it’s still against the law.”

Arguing with Avila or any other bartender about being cut off is a good way to get kicked out of an establishment. Avila says that for both parties, herself and the patron, the issue comes down to responsibility.

“It’s my responsibility to make sure you get home legally and responsibly,” she said. “If you leave this bar and you go kill somebody, I’m responsible. That’s a big deal in Arizona, it’s a big deal anywhere.”

