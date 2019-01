KINGMAN – The Heart of Kingman’s Homegrown Fashion Show is from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 12 at Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 Beale St.

The show will display fashionable choices that can be found at local shops. Featured businesses are Gracie’s Vintage, Southwest Trading Co., turquoise jewelry from Frankly Lauren, and floral crowns and jewelry from Larrea Blossoms.