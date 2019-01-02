Rants and Raves | January 3, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Abandoning principles to please a Republican billionaire? So what’s new? The Republican Party reflects the principles of Abraham Lincoln? If you think so, I’ve got some shorefront property in Yemen I would like to show to you.

Short on solutions, long on blame: Trump owns the government shutdown. He told us so. He also told us Mexico would pay for the wall. What are we to believe coming from the mouth of this guy?

Kingman gas prices: Sort of related story – It was announced gas prices would drop and yet in Kingman they stayed high. They dropped in Bullhead by at least 5-6 cents. That’s why people do not support Kingman businesses. I gas up in Bullhead.

Trump’s presidency has changed Washington: Why do we keep electing these draft-dodgers? Trump and Bill Clinton come to mind.

The Rose-Baley Party was the first and largest: Great job, Claire Whitley. So many modern day criers and whiners need to be reminded just how tough people had it in the early days of this country.