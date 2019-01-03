Courthouse construction bid to go before County supervisors

KINGMAN – At Monday’s meeting, Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider awarding a construction contract for the Mohave County Law and Justice Center to Johnson Carlier LLC of Tempe.

The bidding process was opened in October with an indicated construction cost between $18 million and $19.75 million. However, County supervisors expected the project to cost around $21 million in total.

The contract before the board for consideration is for about $20.9 million. The total funding for the project, if approved, would be about $23.7 million, which includes special inspections, and permit and administration fees, among other considerations.

Funding for the project comes from a quarter-cent sales tax, $450,000 from court fees and $308,221 from sales of Mohave County properties.

The four-story, 66,331 square-foot law and justice center is set to be built next to Kingman’s existing Mohave County Superior Court with an enclosed bridge on the second floor connecting the new building to the existing courthouse.

The first floor is expected to serve public business, with courtrooms and related space on the second and third floors. The fourth floor will house the judge’s chambers and related staff offices.