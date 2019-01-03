Horoscopes | January 4, 2019

Birthdays: Graham Elliot, 42; Dave Foley, 56; Michael Stipe, 59; Patty Loveless, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let anger take over when patience is required. Look for positive ways to share information and bring about changes that will benefit you as well as those you love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make your dreams come true by setting your sights on what you want and putting in the effort to make it happen. Stamina and determination will help you complete your mission.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your life simple by sticking to the truth and living moderately. Think matters through to come up with a financial plan that will help you save for something special.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your thoughts and feelings with people who can offer you worthwhile suggestions. With a little imagination, you will come up with a plan that will improve your relationships at work and at home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): What you discover while going through a transformation will help you come to terms with situations that have been hanging over you emotionally. Focus on the present, and let the past go.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Network and socialize, and you’ll discover new people and interests that will open your eyes to a big, bright future. Let your objectives be personal growth, learning and applying what you know to future endeavors.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Now is not the time to make a fuss at home or at work. Listen and assess the situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your head to come up with a way to micromanage a tough situation. Someone close to you will step up and help.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A lifestyle change or making improvements at home will boost your morale as long as you don’t go over budget. You’ll see a situation differently if you observe the way everyone around you handles the changes taking place.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be secretive about the changes you want to make until you have everything in place, and you’ll avoid interference that can set you back and ruin your plans. Precision will help you move forward without a hitch.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you ask for help, you will receive it. Sharing your feelings with someone you love will bring you closer together.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be part of something you believe in. Taking a step in a different direction will be eye-opening.