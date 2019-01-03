KAOL FIRST Lego League goes to state exhibiting its findings about isolation, loneliness in space

In a galaxy far, far away an astronaut is floating around in a space station. He looks outside a window and sees a vast open space of nothingness. He looks through another window and sees Earth where all his friends and family reside. He’s alone.

The Kingman Academy of Learning FIRST Lego League #3862 is a robotics program for children to learn about science and technology, while also learning about valuable employment and life skills. The team, known as “The Force,” has qualified for state.

This year’s conference theme is “Into the Orbit,” and the students had to solve a problem regarding astronauts experiencing a lack of social connection in long durations of space exploration.

Together they came up with the “Cosmic Connection Cube,” or “C-cubed,” which provides an opportunity for social interaction and connection that they call “Cosmic Connection Time.” The cube incorporates items that stimulate all five senses with games and food.



Celeste Lucier, The Force coach, said students didn’t want to address astronauts having games to play, but rather the human connection.

“It’s important to make eye contact, touch and all of those different things,” Lucier said. “They tackled it from all the senses, so there’s a little bit of everything in the box.”

The Force decided to put a deck of cards and snacks in the cube because games increase the bond between people and sharing food increases trust.

“When people eat the same food it helps them feel connected,” said Melissa Scholl, a sixth-grade student.

Including the five senses – taste, smells, sight, hearing and touch – in the cube allowed students to find out how it can be a preventative measure for loneliness, depression and isolation.

Students discovered certain smells trigger endorphins that help ease tension and clears the mind. Eating food helps release oxytocin into the brain and sharing snacks helps build bonds with others.

“The research shows that if you eat together you connect, so we put snacks in there too,” Lucier said.

Students also found out playing games together causes laughter, which helps release endorphins, and hearing music can help relieve stress and anxiety. Seeing certain colors like green and yellow can bring people comfort and tranquility. They also discovered human touch is important to social connection, so at the end of cosmic connection time they have people simply shake hands.

The cube isn’t only designed for astronauts far away, but for people down on earth, too.

Students discovered through research the cube can be beneficial to children in foster care, senior citizens, families and soldiers to help them connect with others.

The Force will present its project to the White Cliffs Senior Living Center, 3600 Peterson Road, for feedback from the community. The presentation is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the WCSL wellness room on the second floor.

During state competition on Jan. 19 in Phoenix, The Force will present the cube, its robot and a skit demonstrating how the cube is used and how it benefits people.

