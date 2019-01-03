Law enforcement nabs 7 for DUI over New Year

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingman Police Department report that there are a few individuals who were arrested for DUIs during the New Year holiday.

According to Anita Mortensen, MCSO public information specialist, sheriff’s office deputies conducted 12 traffic stops that resulted in arrests between 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and 6 a.m. Jan. 1. However, only one of those led to a DUI with a BAC of .117 percent.

The other stops were for traffic violations, drugs, drug paraphernalia and warrant arrests.

“Hopefully, the strong law enforcement presence that night made potential drunk drivers think twice before getting behind the wheel,” Mortensen said.

KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said the department made six DUI arrests between Dec. 28 and Jan. 1.