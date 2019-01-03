Obituary | Calvin Charles Wormell

Calvin Charles Wormell, born June 13, 1932, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 27, 2018.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years; Sandra Miller Wormell, two children; Karen Wormell Curtiss of Petoskey, Michigan, and Leslie Wormell of Taverse City, Michigan, sisters; Flora Wormell Whitney of Petoskey, Michigan, Thelma Luesing of Petoskey, Michigan, and his brother; John Wormell also of Peroskey, Michigan. He is also survived by four granddaughters, two grandsons, and three great-granddaughters. He was preceded into death by his parents; Eleanor Donaldson Wormell and Fred Wormell, brother; Donald Wormell, and sister; Dora Wormell Hartson.



Calvin was a fellowship member of the Loyal Order of Moose No. 1704 and a life member of the American Legion No. 14 in Kingman, Arizona. He was also a life member of the VFW of Michigan. Calvin retired from Wickes Lumber Co. in Petoskey, Michigan and continued on to work for Platte Construction until moving to Arizona 16 years ago. He loved gardening and enjoyed his time at the Moose Lodge. Calvin was loved by his family and friends, and he will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019 at the Moose Lodge, 302 Monroe St., Kingman, AZ 86401.